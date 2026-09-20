Who was Brijesh Ganjhu? Wanted Naxal killed in UP ATS encounter

A wanted Naxal commander carrying a Rs 30 lakh bounty was killed in a Varanasi encounter after he allegedly opened fire at an ATS team. Here's what happened.

A wanted Naxal commander named Brijesh Ganjhu aka Gopal Singh, who had a combined bounty of Rs 30 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Varanasi on Sunday morning. He was a Jharkhand-based commander of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC). He was travelling to Varanasi when an ATS team intercepted him following information about his movement.

How did the Varanasi encounter unfold?

As per a report by ANI, he was travelling by motorcycle with an associate, and they were moving from Teghra Mod towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar, passing through the Lanka Maidan area under the jurisdiction of the Ramnagar police station in Varanasi.

After the police intercepted him and tried to arrest him, Brijesh Ganjhu jumped off the vehicle and opened fire on the police personnel while trying to evade. After the exchange of fire, he was shot and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the encounter also left two ATS personnel (UP ATS Deputy SP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna) injured, with bullets fired during the exchange hitting their bulletproof jackets. Fortunately, both officers are safe.

Who was Brijesh Ganjhu?

The resident of Lutu village in Jharkhand's Chatra district was a commander of the banner organisation, which was a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist). He was wanted by security agencies in connection with multiple cases. As per ANI, a reward of Rs 25 lakh had been announced by the Jharkhand government and Rs 5 lakh by the NIA for the arrest of Brijesh Ganjhu.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash said, ''Today, on September 20, at 4 am, acting on confidential information, the UP ATS attempted to intercept a motorcyclist in the Ramanagar police station area of Banaras. Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist opened fire on the ATS team. He was killed in retaliatory fire.''

Police said arms and ammunition were recovered following the encounter.