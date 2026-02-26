Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

A 21-year-old BSc student and YouTuber, Bonu Komali, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment after sending an emotional message to her mother. Police suspect distress linked to a past relationship. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

A 21-year-old science student and part-time YouTuber, Bonu Komali, was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad's Manikonda area on Monday. Komali, who hailed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had been living alone in the city for nearly 11 months while pursuing her BSc degree at a private college.

The Last Message

In a poignant text message sent to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, Komali wrote, 'I love you mummy so much, ' and asked her to take care of her younger brother. The message, sent in the early hours of Monday, would be the last communication from Komali, as her phone was later found switched off.

Investigation Underway

Police officer Ch Venkanna stated that a preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute may have led to Komali's tragic decision. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are collecting digital and physical evidence, including phone records and messages, to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Troubled Relationship

According to police, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and fellow YouTuber, but the couple had reportedly parted ways. This wasn't Komali's first attempt at taking her own life; she had tried to do so about six months ago, police said.

Community Shocked

Komali's death has sent shockwaves through her community, with friends and acquaintances struggling to come to terms with the loss. As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information to come forward.