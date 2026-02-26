FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by supreme leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for son and soon-to-be 'bahu' as pre-wedding celebrations begin in Jamnagar

Meet biggest superstar of 2025, earned Rs 2000 crore in a year, beats Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, took 4 years break, he is...

Delhi Police vs Himachal Police: What exactly happened? Here's all you need to know

UP DElEd Exam 2026: Results announced at btcresult.in, Check how to download scorecard

Iran: Trouble mounts for Supreme Leader amid tension with US, 100 Mujahideen-e-Khalq fighters reportedly killed in clashes near Ali Khamenei's home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

India slams Pakistan at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

A 21-year-old BSc student and YouTuber, Bonu Komali, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment after sending an emotional message to her mother. Police suspect distress linked to a past relationship. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 21-year-old science student and part-time YouTuber, Bonu Komali, was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad's Manikonda area on Monday. Komali, who hailed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had been living alone in the city for nearly 11 months while pursuing her BSc degree at a private college.

The Last Message

In a poignant text message sent to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, Komali wrote, 'I love you mummy so much, ' and asked her to take care of her younger brother. The message, sent in the early hours of Monday, would be the last communication from Komali, as her phone was later found switched off.

Investigation Underway

Police officer Ch Venkanna stated that a preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute may have led to Komali's tragic decision. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are collecting digital and physical evidence, including phone records and messages, to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Troubled Relationship

According to police, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and fellow YouTuber, but the couple had reportedly parted ways. This wasn't Komali's first attempt at taking her own life; she had tried to do so about six months ago, police said.

Community Shocked

Komali's death has sent shockwaves through her community, with friends and acquaintances struggling to come to terms with the loss. As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'
India slams Pakistan at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget.
Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds
Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait
Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’
Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'
Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya
Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by supreme leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated
Who is Ali Larijani? Insider picked by Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement