Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni

September festivals calendar 2025: Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri to Durga Ashtami; check out complete list

Aneet Padda felt 'very special' when her grandfather with Alzheimer's recognised her in Saiyaara: 'Makkhan di movie'

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirms commitment to peaceful settlement of conflict

Who was Bagu Khan? Terrorist behind 100 infiltrations, known as 'human GPS,' killed in J-K encounter

Ex-finance secretary hits out at Trump over 50 percent tariffs, reveals, 'India walked away from trade talks due to...'

After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film

'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni

Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out Dhoni

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Bagu Khan? Terrorist behind 100 infiltrations, known as 'human GPS,' killed in J-K encounter

Khan was killed earlier in the week during a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control. The Indian Army said that troops sighted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in a gunfight. During the fighting, security forces neutralised Khan and another terrorist.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

Who was Bagu Khan? Terrorist behind 100 infiltrations, known as 'human GPS,' killed in J-K encounter
Bagu Khan was killed earlier in the week during a failed infiltration bid.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Among the two terrorists who were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week was Bagu Khan, who was known by many a name including "human GPS." He and another infiltrator were killed by security forces in Gurez sector of northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Khan, also dubbed "Samundar Chacha," had been wanted for decades as he was reportedly involved in more than 100 infiltration bids since 1995. Officials say Khan was privy to all possible infiltration routes and used to facilitate infiltrations without getting caught, earning himself the name Human GPS. Let us tell you more about him here.

Where was Bagu Khan from and which group was he part of?

According to reports, security officials found an identity card, which revealed that Khan was a Pakistani national. He is said to have been associated with the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), which has been active for nearly four decades. HM has been designated a terrorist group by several countries besides India, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union (EU).

When and how was Bagu Khan killed?

Khan was killed earlier in the week during a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army said that troops sighted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in a gunfight. During the fighting, security forces neutralised Khan and another terrorist, who is also reportedly a Pakistani citizen. "Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army's Chinar Corps unit said in a post on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI president ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI president ahead of Asia Cup 2025
How rich is Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja? Her net worth, brand endorsements, luxurious Mumbai property, and...
How rich is Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja? Her net worth, brand endorsements
Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE
Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know w
PM Modi, Xi Jinping set to share stage in China: Why does this visit matter so much?
PM Modi, Xi Jinping set to share stage in China: Why does this visit matter?
Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...
Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE