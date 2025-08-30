Who was Bagu Khan? Terrorist behind 100 infiltrations, known as 'human GPS,' killed in J-K encounter

Khan was killed earlier in the week during a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control. The Indian Army said that troops sighted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in a gunfight. During the fighting, security forces neutralised Khan and another terrorist.

Among the two terrorists who were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week was Bagu Khan, who was known by many a name including "human GPS." He and another infiltrator were killed by security forces in Gurez sector of northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Khan, also dubbed "Samundar Chacha," had been wanted for decades as he was reportedly involved in more than 100 infiltration bids since 1995. Officials say Khan was privy to all possible infiltration routes and used to facilitate infiltrations without getting caught, earning himself the name Human GPS. Let us tell you more about him here.

Where was Bagu Khan from and which group was he part of?

According to reports, security officials found an identity card, which revealed that Khan was a Pakistani national. He is said to have been associated with the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), which has been active for nearly four decades. HM has been designated a terrorist group by several countries besides India, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union (EU).

When and how was Bagu Khan killed?

Khan was killed earlier in the week during a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army said that troops sighted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in a gunfight. During the fighting, security forces neutralised Khan and another terrorist, who is also reportedly a Pakistani citizen. "Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army's Chinar Corps unit said in a post on X.