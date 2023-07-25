Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Ayush Gupta completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017.

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru died on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The student has been identified as Ayush Gupta. He was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management course.

He was the senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP. Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. He also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute. He completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017.

In a tweet, IIM Bangalore also shared the news of Gupta's demise on Sunday. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP."

