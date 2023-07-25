Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Headlines

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

HomeIndia

India

Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Ayush Gupta completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru died on Sunday afternoon after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The student has been identified as Ayush Gupta. He was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management course.

He was the senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP. Ayush was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had completed his summer internship at Faering Capital. He also worked closely with the alumni of the Institute. He completed his graduation from BITS Pilani in 2017. 

In a tweet, IIM Bangalore also shared the news of Gupta's demise on Sunday. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP."

 

READ | Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

Meet the 19-year-old boy who started chocolate company during Covid lockdown, now earns...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Meet IAF's Sreevidya Rajan, Kargil’s unsung hero who flew with Gunjan Saxena, saved soldiers’ lives

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sweats it out with workout buddies in Bali: Check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE