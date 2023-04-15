Who was Atiq Ahmed, mafia-turned-politician gunned down in UP?

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj on Saturday. Both were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in the city.

Earlier, his son Asad was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The 62-year-old Atiq Ahmed was a former member of the parliament (MP) and Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Samajwadi Party. He was elected as a legislative assembly member from the Allahabad West constituency for a record five consecutive terms.