Who was Athulya Pillai? Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah, family alleges....

In a case of alleged domestic violence, the Kerala Police have registered a murder case against Satheesh, the husband of Athulya Rajashekharan Pillai, a 29-year-old woman from Kollam, after she was found dead under suspicious circumstances in their apartment in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday morning.

According to a complaint lodged by Athulya’s mother, her death occurred between July 18 and 19 following a brutal assault. The complaint alleges that Satheesh strangled her, kicked her in the stomach and struck her on the head with a plate, leading to fatal injuries.

Allegations of dowry harassment

Athulya’s family claims she had been subjected to years of physical and mental abuse since her marriage in 2014, primarily due to persistent dowry demands. Despite providing a motorbike and 43 sovereigns of gold, the harassment allegedly continued.

Her father, Rajashekharan Pillai, revealed that Satheesh had a history of alcoholism and violence. “Once she was physically attacked, and I was ready to bring her back home. But he would beg for forgiveness, and she would forgive him,” he said. He also strongly refuted any suggestion of suicide, stating, “She had a deep bond with her daughter. I don’t believe she would ever take her own life. Her death is suspicious, and we need to know the truth.”

Shocking evidence

To support their claims, the family has made public video clips that allegedly show Athulya with visible injuries, and Satheesh threatening her with a plastic stool.

The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Authorities are also investigating past complaints made by Athulya, as her family had previously approached the police regarding her mistreatment.

Satheesh denies allegations

Speaking to the media from the UAE, Satheesh denied any role in Athulya’s death, claiming he was also trying to understand what happened. He dismissed the possibility of suicide but maintained his innocence.

Another case of allegedly dowry death

Athulya’s death comes just days after another disturbing case in the UAE, where Vipanjika Mani (32) and her 18-month-old daughter Vybhavi were found dead in Al Nahda, Sharjah. In that case too, the victim’s mother alleged ongoing dowry-related abuse, including physical assaults and even forcibly cutting her daughter’s hair to make her “look less attractive.”