Who was Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed who was shot dead by UP police?

Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Another man named Ghulam, son of Maksudan, also died in the encounter with the UPSTF team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal. The encounter took place at Jhansi. The duo carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The police have recovered foreign made weapons from them.

Who was Asad Ahmed?

Till about a month, there was no case against Asad Ahmed. However, he became UP's most wanted man after he allegedly led a gang of shooters who shot dead Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.