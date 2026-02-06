Who was Arun? 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur over minor fight; school dropout named as key accused

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
INDIA
In a shocking incident from delhi, a man was stabbed to death, while another one was left critically injured near the Ayurveda Hospital in Gutampuri on late Thursday evening, over a minor altercation regarding the breaking of a side-mirror of a car, police said.
A 25-year-old victim, identifed as Arun was a garment vendor who succumbed to his injuries during the medical treatment. While, 25-year-old Shivam, a housekeeping staff member at AIIMS, who is critically injured. Both were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with multiple stab wounds. Arun was declared dead due to a fatal injury in the gluteal region, while Shivam is undergoing intensive care for a stab wound in the epigastric region.
The incident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday evening. The Badarpur Police Station received a distress call regarding the violent stabbing. Local police units, along with SHO and senior officers, immediately reached the spot and found a large crowd and blood-stained surroundings.
The scene of the crime was promptly protected, and the District Crime Team was summoned to collect forensic evidence and photographs. The initial enquiry, based on the eye-witness' account, revealed that the dispute began over a seemingly minor issue of the breaking of a side-mirror of a car. However, the argument escalated due to deep-seated "previous enmity."
Multiple teams formed swift raids conducted by the Badarpur Police, culminating in the successful detention of four accused. The key accused has been identified as H (JCL), who is a school dropout and unemployed. The other three accused arrested have been identified as Amar (25), a school dropout who works as a marble polishing labourer, N (JCL), a school dropout and unemployed, and Vicky (31), a school dropout who works as a driver.
The police have seized a weapon of offence and blood-stained clothes from the possession of the accused.
A case has been registered under Sections 103 (1) (Murder), 109 (Attempt to Murder), and 3 (5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(ANI Inputs)