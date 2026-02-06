FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Arun? 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur over minor fight; school dropout named as key accused

In a shocking incident from delhi, a man was stabbed to death, while another one was left critically injured near the Ayurveda Hospital in Gutampuri on late Thursday evening, over a minor altercation regarding the breaking of a side-mirror of a car, police said.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

In a shocking incident from delhi, a man was stabbed to death, while another one was left critically injured near the Ayurveda Hospital in Gutampuri on late Thursday evening, over a minor altercation regarding the breaking of a side-mirror of a car, police said.

Who was Arun?

A 25-year-old victim, identifed as Arun was a garment vendor who succumbed to his injuries during the medical treatment. While, 25-year-old Shivam, a housekeeping staff member at AIIMS, who is critically injured. Both were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with multiple stab wounds. Arun was declared dead due to a fatal injury in the gluteal region, while Shivam is undergoing intensive care for a stab wound in the epigastric region.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday evening. The Badarpur Police Station received a distress call regarding the violent stabbing. Local police units, along with SHO and senior officers, immediately reached the spot and found a large crowd and blood-stained surroundings.

The scene of the crime was promptly protected, and the District Crime Team was summoned to collect forensic evidence and photographs. The initial enquiry, based on the eye-witness' account, revealed that the dispute began over a seemingly minor issue of the breaking of a side-mirror of a car. However, the argument escalated due to deep-seated "previous enmity."

Who are the key accused?

Multiple teams formed swift raids conducted by the Badarpur Police, culminating in the successful detention of four accused. The key accused has been identified as H (JCL), who is a school dropout and unemployed. The other three accused arrested have been identified as Amar (25), a school dropout who works as a marble polishing labourer, N (JCL), a school dropout and unemployed, and Vicky (31), a school dropout who works as a driver.
The police have seized a weapon of offence and blood-stained clothes from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 103 (1) (Murder), 109 (Attempt to Murder), and 3 (5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(ANI Inputs)

