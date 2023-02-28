Search icon
Who was Arbaaz, Atiq Ahmed's alleged aide gunned down by UP police after Umesh Pal murder

After the encounter of Arbaaz, Jailed SP leader Atiq Ahmed has been named as one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, with Ahmed’s family now on the radar of the UP police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government and Payagraj police have released the names of some of the accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. One of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case is Atiq Ahmed, who is linked with prime accused Arbaaz.

Arbaaz, who was one of the shooters in the Umesh Pal murder conspiracy, was gunned down by UP CM Yogi’s police force just days after the attack on the murder case witness. Arbaaz was killed in the encounter, while Prayagraj police are on the hunt for the other accused.

Arbaaz has closely linked with Samajwadi Party leader and alleged gangster Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat for several crimes, including the kidnapping and torture of a businessman when he was still imprisoned.

The Prayagraj police on Monday got into a gunfight with shooter Arbaaz, after which the Umesh Pal murder accused was killed in an encounter by the authorities. Arbaaz had previously managed to escape the murder scene but was tracked down by the police.

Who was shooter Arbaaz?

Shooter Arbaaz was one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and was killed in an encounter by the Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Arbaaz was one of the six people who had surrounded and shot Umesh Pal dead earlier this month.

According to the police, Arbaaz was the one who was driving the Hyundai Creta car which was involved in the murder of Umesh Pal. Arbaaz was also one of the two accused who managed to flee the scene without getting nabbed by the police.

Police have said that shooter Arbaaz was one of the close aids of Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed, who is currently in jail in Gujarat. Atiq Ahmed and his family are also under the radar for the murder of Umesh Pal and were also allegedly involved in the murder of BSP MP Raju Pal.

As per police reports, Arbaaz was a close confidante of Atiq Ahmed and used to be his driver before the SP leader went to jail. Atiq Ahmed’s son is also one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and is currently absconding.

