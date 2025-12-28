Who was Angel Chakma? Tripura student dies after being critically injured in alleged racist attack in Dehradun

'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital
Police have now added murder charges to the First Information Report (FIR).
Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, died weeks after being critically injured in an alleged racist attack in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun. He was reportedly attacked with a sharp object during a fight with five to six people at a canteen on December 9. Chakma had been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital for 17 days and died on Friday. Police have now added murder charges to the First Information Report (FIR).
According to media reports, Angel Chakma was pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) at a Dehradun-based private university. He reportedly hailed from Nandannagar in West Tripura district. Chakma's father is said to be a jawan in the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Northeast India. As per a Times of India report, a friend of Chakma's recounted his words during the fatal fight, when he said: "We are not Chinese...We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?"
On December 9, Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop in Dehradun. Another group -- including Suraj Khwas (aged 22), Avinash Negi (25), and Sumit (25) -- was also present there. Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said that a fight broke out and Chakma was allegedly attacked with a sharp object and a kadaa (metal bracelet). He sustained serious injures and was admitted to a hospital. Chakma's family filed a complaint on December 10, after which the police filed an FIR and launched an investigation. Cops have since arrested three accused and detained two minors in the case. The juveniles have been sent to a correctional home, reports said.