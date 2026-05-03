Who was Aman Kumar Sharma? 30-year-old Delhi judge dies by suicide, found inside locked bathroom at his residence; Family alleges mental harassment by wife

In a tragic incident, a Delhi judge was found dead at his residence in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, who was found inside the locked bathroom. As per preliminary reports, he died by suicide by hanging using a cloth.

In a tragic incident, a Delhi judge was found dead at his residence in Delhi. The deceased was identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, who was found inside the locked bathroom. As per preliminary reports, he died by suicide by hanging using a cloth. The police received a PCR call at Safdarjung Enclave police station at around 1.45 pm made by brother in law of the deceased. As police reached, Sharma was found inside the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared death.

The family has alleged that Aman Kumar Sharma was facing issues with his wife for past two months. Night before he committed suicide, Aman Kumar Sharma has allegedly called his father around 10 pm, and told him that he was very troubled and it has become difficult for him to live.

Who was Aman Kumar Sharma?

Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, served as a Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in North-East Delhi at Karkardooma Court. His residence was in Green Park in South Delhi. He has joined the Delhi Judicial Service on June 19, 2021, after completing his law degree from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018.

What does the family alleges?

The family has made severe allegations on the wife of Aman Kumar Sharma, of mentally harassing him at home. His wife, Nidhi Malik is also a judicial officer, while her sister is an IAS officer posted in Jammu.

The relatives allege that his wife had full control over him and the house. Deceased father also alleged that the phone numbers of the family of Nidhi Malik are also blocked. Aman's father also claimed that when he has last conversation with Aman, he was heard crying and loud noises of arguing were heard on the phone.