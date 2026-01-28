FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who was Ajit Pawar? Deputy CM of Maharashtra dies in major plane crash in Baramati

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is reportedly declared dead in a major plane crash. Who was Ajit Pawar? Son of ex-CM of Maharashtra’s brother.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:43 AM IST

Who was Ajit Pawar? Deputy CM of Maharashtra dies in major plane crash in Baramati
NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is reportedly declared dead in a major plane crash. The incident occurred when the plane was attempting to land at Baramati airport in Maharashtra, and he was rushed to the hospital as he sustained serious injuries in the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that no person on board has survived in th crash

Who was Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar was an Indian politician who served as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Eknath Shinde under CM Devendra Fadnavis since December 2024. He was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. 

Ajit Pawar was the son of Ashatai Pawar and Anantrao Pawar, brother of NCP and former CM of Maharashtra Sharad Pawar, and was born in Deolali Pravara, Ahmednagar district.He attended school in Deolali Pravara but dropped out of college to help his family after the death of his father. 

He was married to Sunetra Pawar and had two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

 

 

Advertisement