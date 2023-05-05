Who was Agastya Chauhan, YouTuber who passed away in bike accident at Yamuna Expressway

Agastya Chauhan (File Photo)

Agastya Chauhan was a well-known bike rider and YouTuber who passed away tragically in a bike accident while travelling at a speed of 300 km/h on his racing cycle. Agastya was travelling from Agra to Delhi when the event took place at the Yamuna Expressway's 47-kilometre milestone.

Agastya was a 25-year-old bike rider who had over 12 lakh subscribers. He resided in Dehradun, where he shared his love for bike riding and adventure. His demise has left his followers in shock.

How did Agastya Chauhan died?

He reportedly lost control of his bike after hitting a divider, which led to the crash. His helmet broke from the force of the hit, which caused mortal wounds. Despite the greatest efforts of the emergency responders, he passed away immediately from his injuries.

The Tappal police station in the Aligarh district responded quickly to the accident's news and took charge of the victim's body. The post-mortem was then performed on the body at Kailash Hospital's mortuary in Jewar, Greater Noida.

According to the reports, Agastya was urging his friends and followers to join him in Delhi, while he was travelling from Agra to Delhi 16 hours before the incident took place.

However, Agastya was a very precautious rider, he always requested his fans and followers to prioritize their safety. Sources have revealed that YouTuber Pro Rider 1000 was travelling at 300 kph on the highway while riding his ZX10R Superbike.

