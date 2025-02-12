Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

A day after Acharya Satyendra Das suffered a brain stroke, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He was under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology department.Earlier, Acharya Satyendra Das was seen celebrating the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Temple on January 11. The Chief Priest described the celebrations as "very beautiful." (ANI)