Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know

The 26/11 terror attacks, carried out by ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who entered the financial capital from the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, claimed 166 lives, including foreigners. Investigators allege that Ansari played a key role as a handler of the terrorists.

The Bombay High Court has cleared the way for the long-delayed trial of Zabiuddin Ansari, also known as Abu Jundal, to proceed. Ansari is accused of instructing the 10 terrorists involved in the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Hindi and local customs. The court's decision, delivered on Monday, overturned a lower court's 2018 order.The original order had instructed authorities to provide confidential documents to Ansari.

The petition, which the High Court accepted, was filed by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of External Affairs. It challenged the trial court's earlier directive to hand over specific confidential documents requested by Ansari.

Who was Abu Jundal?

Abu Ansari is accused of having not only planned the attacks, but also of personally training the ten Pakistani terrorists who struck Mumbai on November 26, 2008, specifically teaching them Hindi and crucial details about Mumbai's topography to help them blend in. He is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and has been facing a spate of terror charges from Delhi Police, National Investigation Agency, police forces from Maharashtra, Bangalore and Gujarat.

Background of the acse

The 26/11 terror attacks, carried out by ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who entered the financial capital from the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, claimed 166 lives, including foreigners. Investigators allege that Ansari played a key role as a handler of the terrorists. The sole terrorist caught alive, Ajmal Kasab, was convicted and sentenced to death by a special court in 2010 and was hanged in Pune's Yerwada Jail in November 2012.

Trial court's order and government's petition

Ansari had filed an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking certain documents to substantiate his claim that he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and then deported to India. The trial court had granted his request in 2018, prompting the authorities to approach the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued for the quashing of the trial court's order, claiming it was "bad in law." The High Court upheld the Centre's petition, thereby paving the way for the trial to restart.

Ansari's arrest

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police claimed that Ansari was caught from outside the airport in the national capital. During interrogation, Ansari spoke about his association with various Lashker commanders and his meetings with the founder of the terror outfit Hafeez Saeed and their recruitment plans using cyberspace. He had managed to give police the slip and drove to Malegaon and a few days later he escaped to Bangladesh from where he fled to Pakistan.

Previous cases against Ansari

In 2016, Ansari was also among seven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. Ansari's name had resurfaced as the man whose voice was intercepted in the Karachi-based control room which had been giving instructions to the ten terrorists carrying out the 26/11 terror attack.

In 2012, agencies had narrowed down his location to Saudi Arabia and had confirmed it through DNA samples taken from his family based in Beed. He was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in June 2012