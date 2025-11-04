FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'

Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know

Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Gold, silver prices today, November 4: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says she is concerned for Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt tells her 'chep mat ho'

RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

GOP Congressman Rich McCormick calls for stronger India-US partnership, urges Trump to keep 'friend' India 'close' for...

120 Bahadur: Ram Chander Yadav and Nihal Singh, only two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, will be portrayed by these debutants in Farhan Akhtar film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says makers 'planted'..

Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know

Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved

Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM announces

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know

The 26/11 terror attacks, carried out by ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who entered the financial capital from the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, claimed 166 lives, including foreigners. Investigators allege that Ansari played a key role as a handler of the terrorists.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Bombay High Court has cleared the way for the long-delayed trial of Zabiuddin Ansari, also known as Abu Jundal, to proceed. Ansari is accused of instructing the 10 terrorists involved in the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Hindi and local customs. The court's decision, delivered on Monday, overturned a lower court's 2018 order.The original order had instructed authorities to provide confidential documents to Ansari.

The petition, which the High Court accepted, was filed by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of External Affairs. It challenged the trial court's earlier directive to hand over specific confidential documents requested by Ansari.

Who was Abu Jundal?

Abu Ansari is accused of having not only planned the attacks, but also of personally training the ten Pakistani terrorists who struck Mumbai on November 26, 2008, specifically teaching them Hindi and crucial details about Mumbai's topography to help them blend in. He is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and has been facing a spate of terror charges from Delhi Police, National Investigation Agency, police forces from Maharashtra, Bangalore and Gujarat.

Background of the acse

The 26/11 terror attacks, carried out by ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who entered the financial capital from the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, claimed 166 lives, including foreigners. Investigators allege that Ansari played a key role as a handler of the terrorists. The sole terrorist caught alive, Ajmal Kasab, was convicted and sentenced to death by a special court in 2010 and was hanged in Pune's Yerwada Jail in November 2012.

Trial court's order and government's petition

Ansari had filed an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking certain documents to substantiate his claim that he was arrested in Saudi Arabia and then deported to India. The trial court had granted his request in 2018, prompting the authorities to approach the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued for the quashing of the trial court's order, claiming it was "bad in law." The High Court upheld the Centre's petition, thereby paving the way for the trial to restart.

Ansari's arrest 

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police claimed that Ansari was caught from outside the airport in the national capital. During interrogation, Ansari spoke about his association with various Lashker commanders and his meetings with the founder of the terror outfit Hafeez Saeed and their recruitment plans using cyberspace. He had managed to give police the slip and drove to Malegaon and a few days later he escaped to Bangladesh from where he fled to Pakistan.

Previous cases against Ansari

In 2016, Ansari was also among seven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. Ansari's name had resurfaced as the man whose voice was intercepted in the Karachi-based control room which had been giving instructions to the ten terrorists carrying out the 26/11 terror attack.

In 2012, agencies had narrowed down his location to Saudi Arabia and had confirmed it through DNA samples taken from his family based in Beed. He was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in June 2012

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says viral fans' reaction clips 'planted' by makers: 'Instagram pe logo ko message aaye ki..'
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul makes SHOCKING comment on Saiyaara, says makers 'planted'..
Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved in attacks? Here's all you need to know
Who was Abu Jundal, mastermind behind 26/11, taught Hindi to terrorists involved
Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM announces
Gold, silver prices today, November 4: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, November 4: Check city-wise rates
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos, fans say 'Galwan me ab dhamaaka hoga' - See viral pics
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photos
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE