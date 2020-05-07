WHO warns countries against hurried lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday stated that governments should be extremely cautious about lifting lockdowns, claiming that a hurried end to the containment measures could result in a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

"The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He also cautioned that adequate tracking systems and quarantine provision is needed to check the spread of the disease.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO epidemiologist, also shared the director general's concerns, saying that the 'virus can take off' if 'the lockdown is lifted too quickly'.

Countries like Germany, Spain, Italy, and the US have started to lift lockdown restrictions in a phased manner.

United States President Donald Trump had said that that the country has already 'flattened the curve', and it is ready for a 'phased and gradual reopening' even though coronavirus cases and deaths shows no sign of stopping.

"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country," Trump said.

However, a WHO official said that the decision to lift the lockdown measures lies with the governments, adding that it would advice countries only if absolutely necessary.

The deadly virus has now infected more than 3.75 million people and claimed the lives of 2,64,000 people.