WHO to review the need for COVID-19 booster shot today

Bharat Biotech's CMD Krishna Ella has said that an individual should take booster shots only after six months of getting their second dose

Today, November 11, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) will review the coronavirus situation and decide on the need for taking the COVID-19 booster doses across the world.

Amid the increasing cases of COVID-19, the need for booster doses has increased. With vast populations being vaccinated it will be easy to give out booster doses.

Last month, booster doses of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna were allowed for immunocompromised individuals by the European Medicines Agency. The WHO had stated that it is reviewing the situation and will decide accordingly the need and time for the booster shot.

For the unversed, booster shots are given to individuals who are completely vaccinated to improve immunity and give more clinical protection. The main objective is to retain the vaccine's effectiveness in the body of the individual.

Covaxin manufacturer, Krishna Ella also mentioned that its nasal vaccine has cleared the Phase-2 trial and is likely to be available soon. He also said that the government is looking to add it to the Cowin platform to begin clinical trials.