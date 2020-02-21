WHO team to visit Wuhan to investigate coronavirus outbreak as death toll climbs over 2,200

A team of WHO experts will travel to Wuhan on Saturday to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, the UN health body announced on Friday as the death toll in China climbed to over 2,200.

The decision comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the deadly coronavirus has not yet peaked.

The death toll in China due to coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,567, health officials in the country said.

A 12-member team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived in China on Monday and will visit the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic on Saturday. The team was initially designated to visit only Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces as the Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan was conspicuously absent from the list.

However, the team was finally given the permission to visit Wuhan by the Chinese government.

The team, joined by the Chinese health experts, talked to Hubei authorities during a teleconference and discussed the epidemic situation, control and prevention measures in communities and rural areas, wildlife management and drug and vaccine development, state-run Xinhua reported.

The WHO team has been tasked with controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with the help of their Chinese counterparts and also to come up with a standard medicine to cure the disease.

More than half of the patients in Wuhan are being treated with traditional Chinese medicine that helped many of them to recover, local officials have said.

A Chinese official said Several antiviral drugs have been applied in clinical trials against the disease and some have shown fairly good clinical efficacy, PTI reported.

Yet to peak, says Jinping

The coronavirus epidemic had not reached its peak despite a drop in the daily number of infections, Jinping warned on Friday as the disease seems to be spreading to prisons across the country.

Jinping told the ruling Communist party officials on Friday that the situation in Hubei, the worst-hit province, was still serious.

"The battles to defend Hubei province and Wuhan should be well fought, and measures should be taken to contain the spread of the outbreak," Xi was quoted as saying by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post

The disease now has spread to five Chinese prisons in the provinces of Hubei, Shandong and Zhejiang, He Ping where 447 cases of the virus have been reported.