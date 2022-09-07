Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Who tampered with cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page? Here’s what edit history revealed

Arshdeep Singh was targetted with a hate campaign where he was linked to separatist Khalistan agenda with misleading info on his Wikipedia page.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Who tampered with cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page? Here’s what edit history revealed
Photo: ANI, Twitter

Young cricketer Arshdeep Singh faced vitriolic trolling and serious propaganda attack in the wake of India’s defeat against arch rival Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. The pacer, a rising star of the national cricket team, dropped a crucial catch in the match. Soon a hate campaign took over Twitter where he was even linked to the separatist Khalistan agenda.

Troll army cited Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page to embolden their misleading and malicious tweets against him. His Wikipedia page was tampered with and false information had been added.

 

 

Details about tampering

Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page was vandalised by some internet users and some Indian fans also fell into the trap and became a part of the dangerous propaganda. Screenshots of the Wikipedia page were shared by trolls on Twitter which showed Arshdeep’s name edited to “Major Arshdeep Singh Langra”. 

It was then changed again a minute later to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa". The words India and Indian were replaced with Khalistan and Khalistani. Several random changes were also made to the statistics of Arshdeep enlisted on the Wikipedia page. The page did not display the misleading information for long as Wikipedia editors reversed the changes within 15 minutes.

 

 

What edit history details are revealed?

While the exact identity of the miscreant is not known, the edit history of the Wikipedia page revealed that the user behind the vandalism was unregistered. The internet protocol (IP) address used is 39.41.171.125.

The location details of the user were shown as Country: Pakistan, State/ Region: Punjab and City as Murree, a mountain resort town, located in the Pir Panjal Range at a distance of just 30 kms from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) the page showed for the edits was Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The vandalism of Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page was taken seriously by the government which took note of the act and pulled up the company for lack of due diligence in letting misleading information be displayed on the platform. 

 

 

Such hate campaigns are not new as another Indian cricketer, Mohammad Shami was also the target of a malicious agenda after India’s loss to Pakistan at the ICC World Cup in 2021. 

READ | IND vs SL: Arshdeep Singh abused by fan while boarding team bus, watch his reaction

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.