'Who said I met a politician': When a BJP leader ran into Rahul Gandhi at a gym

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

On August 29, the Prime Minister launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. He had urged the masses must follow it in order to make the country fit and healthy.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day — the birth anniversary of legendary hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

However, there are few who want to go exercising without the presence of the politicians. In Delhi, which is the national capital of the country, escaping from politicians is very hard!

A senior BJP leader did not go to the gym at the Constitution Club and instead, went to a private gym to shed some pounds.

However, as he was doing his morning regime at a private gym, the BJP leader met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

As they say, humour also keeps mind fit, the politician indulged in a bit of mental exercise.

Taking a dig at Gandhi and Vadra, the BJP leader quipped, "I did say that I met Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra. Who said that I met politicians? I don't consider Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Meeting fellow politicians while exercising spoils the discipline."