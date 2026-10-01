'Who's gonna save you': Indian pilot Smit Machchhar's chilling words before cockpit stabbing go viral

Speaking on the video podcast Bonafide Banter with Zalak Mehta, recorded in October 2025, Machchhar had explained what happens when pilots encounter unexpected situations mid-air.

About a year before being stabbed by his co-pilot in a life-threatening cockpit confrontation, Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar had stressed the importance of discipline, focus and a trained crew when emergencies arise. His remarks from a podcast have resurfaced and gone viral after the Flydubai pilot helped bring the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight to safety after the mid-air incident.

Machchhar, who was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 as captain, sustained injuries during the confrontation after his co-pilot allegedly attempted to sabotage the aircraft systems. As per reports, he alerted others and kept assisting in controlling the aircraft despite being wounded.

Speaking on the video podcast Bonafide Banter with Zalak Mehta, recorded in October 2025, Machchhar had explained what happens when pilots encounter unexpected situations mid-air.

'W ho's gonna save you'

"When we are up there and if something happens, you know, who's gonna save you?" he said, highlighting the importance of having trained crew members on board during emergencies.

According to Machchhar, passengers would be lucky to have a doctor on board, but cabin crew too are trained to deal with emergencies and can help save lives. "Will be lucky enough to have a doctor on board, but then if not, then they're trained—I'm not saying they are trained to do, you know, surgeries and stuff—but then they can save your life. It is unfortunate how the entire outlook of people is towards the crew. But when things are going wrong, you need them," he said.

Machchhar also talked about maintaining discipline inside the cockpit, noting that pilots avoid deep discussions to prevent distraction during flights. "We try not to get into like deep discussions, because what happens is when you're getting into a deep discussion you can get distracted," he said.

He said pilots have a 'switch-on' mode for critical situations and recalled navigating severe turbulence during a thunderstorm. "When we don't talk, that doesn't mean we are scared," he said, describing the focus needed in challenging conditions.

What happened on flydubai flight FZ1073?

On Wednesday, Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv sent out emergency signals and plunged over 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The flight had 174 passengers on board, including 27 children.

In videos circulating on social media, the pilot is seen lying on his back in the galley, drenched in blood and wearing an oxygen mask.

The aircraft made a safe landing at Tabuk airport and all passengers were out of danger, Netanyahu said, after holding discussions with his security chiefs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "HERO" for averting a potentially catastrophic incident on the Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar was seriously injured during a violent confrontation with his co-pilot but continued to act to ensure passenger safety.

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai.

A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft.Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Captain Machchhar has over 13 years of experience flying commercially on the Boeing 737 fleet. He has worked extensively as a line training captain and has logged over 9,750 flying hours.

He joined SpiceJet in 2011 and served in multiple roles at the low-cost carrier, including as a line training captain and senior commander, before quitting in June 2022 to join flydubai as a direct entry captain.