Who owns Noida International Airport? Jewar Airport's ownership structure explained

Noida: The airport will be completed by September 2024 (Representational)

Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will come up at Jewar, near the Yamuna Expressway. The Jewar airport will be connected with major upcoming expressways via links. It will also have metro connectivity. According to reports, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation is planning to construct a line between the Knowledge Park metro station and Jewar Airport. This line will then be joined with the New Delhi Railway Station metro from where one can interchange for the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Noida International Airport will cater to people travelling from Uttar Pradesh. It will also ease pressure on the IGI airport.

Who owns the Noida International Airport? The Jewar Airport is being constructed on the public-private model. The Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna Expressway Authority are the owners of the airport. This means, directly, the Central government is paying for the mega project.

Jewar Airport ownership structure: The Greater Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh government are the biggest stakeholders of the upcoming airport. They own 37.5 percent each. This makes for 75 percent of the airport's ownership. The remaining two bodies share between them 25 percent of the stake.

According to PTI, the Noida Authority has decided to release Rs 1,359 crore for the airport, whereas the Greater Noida Authority will release Rs 453 crore.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in the respective board meetings.

Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar had chaired the meetings in presence of Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of both the authorities.

The Noida Authority had released Rs 1830,23,92,865 for its shareholding.

Rs 113 crore will be released shortly, the Noida Authority said. The remaining money will be released after it secures loan from banks.

