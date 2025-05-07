Days after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, India hit back at Pakistan with 'Operation Sindoor' - targetting nine terror camps operating in the neighbouring country and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Days after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, India hit back at Pakistan with 'Operation Sindoor' - targetting nine terror camps operating in the neighbouring country and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). In one of the most significant military actions since 1971, India successfully destroyed camps linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The major operation comes in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed 26 innocent lives. In the deadliest attack since Pulwama massacre back in 2019, several lines were crosses - tourists were targeted for the first time ever in the valley, victims were enquired about their religion and gunned down at point blank range in front of their loved ones. Meanwhile, India is hailing the 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the armed forces.

Do you know who named the Pahalgam response 'Operation Sindoor'?

It's none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who chose the name 'Operation Sindoor' to highlight the heavy symbolism associated with the word. In Hinduism, married women wear sindoor (vermilion) on their foreheads as a symbol of marriage. They wear it with pride, demonstrating their honour and respect for their partners.

During the Pahalgam attack, men were targeted most prominently by the terrorists which shattered many families. As the valley went soaked in blood, it witnessed a woman crying for her husband, a child crying for his father and a father crying for his son - it is, therefore, appropriate that the operation to avenge the blood curdling killings of men was named 'Sindoor'.