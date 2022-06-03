Who killed Sidhu Moose Wala? Lawrence Bishnoi's big revelation to Delhi Police on Vicky Middukhera

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the killing on social media.

Lawrence Bishnoi has told the Delhi police that Canada-based Goldy Brar had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sidhu Moose Wala, a media report said on Friday. He said Sidhu Moosewala was involved in the murder of Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7,2021, which led to a "rivalry" between him and the singer.

Police sources, however, told news agency PTI that Lawrence Bishnoi is uncooperative and hasn't revealed the names of the gangsters involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Lawrence Bishnoi has said that Goldy Brar is one of those who killed Moose Wala on May 29, in Punjab's Mansa district.

The police have also questioned gangsters Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer, was gunned down by multiple attackers. He had been travelling in his SUV at the time of the attack.

Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the killing on social media. He also accused Sidhu Moosewala of being involved in Vicky Middukhera's death.

