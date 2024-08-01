'Who keeps such goon in CM residence?': SC grills Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal case

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

“Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence,” the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan posted Kumar’s bail plea for next Wednesday and told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the court was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi High Court.

Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over. The apex notice issued notice to the Delhi government on his plea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.