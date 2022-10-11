Search icon
Who is Zoom, the military dog who attacked terrorists in Anantnag despite being hit by bullets

Zoom has been a part of many operations against terrorists.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Zoom the assault dog (File)

Zoom, the Army's assault dog, has made waves across the country with his bravery, commitment to duty, and effectiveness. The German Shepherd was pressed into an Army operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district where he helped kill two terrorists. 

According to the Indian Army's Chinar corps, Zoom is the force's assault dog trained to be obedient and ferocious. It had been trained for months to find, locate and attack terrorists to aid the security forces bring them down. 

Zoom has been a part of many operations against terrorists.  

On Monday, it was tasked to locate terrorists in a house in Anantnag where they had been hiding. The dog attacked the two terrorists and made them scramble for their lives. He seriously injured them before they shot him twice with their assault rifles. Despite being injured, he continued his duty. 

Later, the two terrorists were killed by security forces.

"Zoom has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists. Zoom has been part of many active operations. Tasked to clear a house where terrorists were hiding. It attacked terrorists and received two gunshots. Despite being injured, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralization of 2 terrorists," the army said in a tribute video. 

"Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag. Army assault dog 'Zoom' was critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp #Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added. 

The two terrorists have been identified as The Resistance Front's Aasif Ahmed alias Hubaib and Vakeel Ahmed alias Talha. 

The Army officials used Zoom in the attack as they weren't able to locate the exact hideout of the terrorists. They later fit body cam on Zoom which sniffed them out.

