Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in the Bandra area in Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Police have arrested at least 25 persons in the case so far.

Zeeshan Akhtar, the suspected mastermind of Baba Siddique's assassination by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was taken into custody in Canada. On Tuesday, Akhtar, also known as Jassi Purewal, is being held by Surrey Police in Canada, according to Mumbai Police.

The main Lawrence Bishnoi gang member is charged with planning the crime and organising the shooters who carried out the NCP leader's murder. “Three days ago, we received information about Zeeshan Akhtar’s detention. We waited for official confirmation, which we have now received,” The New Indian Express quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

Mumbai Police said in a statement that Akhtar has been apprehended in Canada, according to a News18 report. Authorities are currently investigating how he was able to escape the nation, as he had been on the run since the event.

To start the extradition process and send him to India for trial, the Mumbai Crime Branch is currently working with Canadian authorities.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit, claiming that the experienced politician was singled out because of his close relationship with Bollywood star Salman Khan and his purported connections to criminals like Dawood Ibrahim.

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar?

Born as Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, Zeeshan Akhtar, hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, and has a criminal record. He was detained by Punjab Police in 2022 on unrelated accusations. In the murder investigation of Baba Siddique, his name surfaced as a key suspect.

He allegedly made arrangements for the three shooters—Shivkumar Gautam, Gurmel Baljeet Singh, and Dharmaraj Kashyap—as well as for weapons, logistics and accommodation. He was instrumental in the pursuit of Siddique, the charge sheet states.

Imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been connected to several high-profile crimes, is said to be close to Akhtar. While incarcerated in a Punjabi jail, where he shared quarters with gunman Gurmel Singh, he reportedly developed this bond.

As early as May 2024, Mumbai Police found that Akhtar and another gang member, Shubham Lonkar, were assigned to plot Siddique's murder. A month prior to the murder, he reportedly fled Mumbai, presumably to avoid suspicion.

After being released from jail, Akhtar travelled to Kaithal, Haryana, to work alongside Gautam, Kashyap, and Gurmel Singh. Before the attack, he assisted them in reaching Mumbai and establishing a base.