INDIA

Who is YouTuber Manish Kumar? Jan Suraaj candidate who failed to make impact in Bihar Election 2025

YouTuber Manish Kumar, Jan Suraaj candidate, who failed to make impact in Bihar Election 2025.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Who is YouTuber Manish Kumar? Jan Suraaj candidate who failed to make impact in Bihar Election 2025
The counting of votes for the Chanpatia Assembly constituency is currently in progress, and the initial trends have outlined a clear picture of the leading candidates. YouTuber-turned-politician Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, widely known as Manish Kashyap, is presently in third place.

YouTuber Manish Kumar, a small-town boy from West Champaran, Bihar, has lived a life filled with controversy and drama. Known for his bold and in-your-face style, he rose to fame as a YouTube sensation, earning the title of 'YouTube's Journalist. Let's know more about him.

Early Life and Education

Born as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, Manish Kashyap completed his early education in his village in West Champaran. He passed his matriculation exam in 2007 and intermediate exam in 2009 from Bihar Board. He then pursued a degree in Civil Engineering from Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

From engineering to YouTube

After completing his engineering degree, Manish Kashyap briefly worked in his field before turning to YouTube. His channel, 'Sach Tak', quickly gained millions of followers with his bold and unapologetic commentary on rural issues and government failures.

Rise to fame and controversy

Manish Kashyap's aggressive style resonated with his audience, but it also landed him in trouble. He was jailed for a video related to the Tamil Nadu incident, and later turned to politics.

Entry into politics

Upon his release from jail, Manish Kashyap joined the Jan Suraj Party and is currently contesting the Chanpatia assembly constituency in West Champaran. He has renamed his YouTube channel 'Sach Talks' and is back to questioning the system with his trademark aggression.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan's ambitious attempt to reclaim power in the Bihar assembly election fell short as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected a landslide victory on over 200 seats, with early leads revealing deep structural weaknesses within the Opposition bloc.

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
