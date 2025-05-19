Navankur Chaudhary, a travel vlogger popularly known as Yatri Doctor, has grabbed attention for his links with Jyoti Malhotra -- a fellow influencer who remains under arrest for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Let us briefly tell you about Chaudhary's background and life.

Navankur Chaudhary, a travel vlogger popularly known as Yatri Doctor, has been grabbing headlines for his links with Jyoti Malhotra -- a fellow influencer who remains under arrest for allegedly spying for Pakistan. After facing allegations of being anti-India and of espionage, Chaudhary has issued a video statement denying any wrongdoing and calling the accusations "baseless." Chaudhary is quite a popular figure on social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. Let us briefly tell you about Chaudhary's background and life.

MBBS graduate to vlogger

Chaudhary, 29, who hails from Haryana's Rohtak, attended school in that city and completed his MBBS degree from the Madras Medical College in Chennai in 2015.

In 2017, Chaudhary left medicine to pursue his passion for travel and launched his YouTube channel, which has since reached over 17 lakh subscribers. On Instagram, he has roughly 6,50,000 followers. The content creator, in his videos, shares his experiences from each country that he visits. He is said to have visited 144 countries and aspires to visit all the nations across the globe.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chaudhary resides in Delhi.

Links with Jyoti Malhotra

Since Malhotra's arrest in the wake of the India-Pak tensions, Chaudhary has been under fire as old videos suggested that he attended an event at the Pakistan High Commission, criticised a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, and displayed an incorrect map of India. In his video message, Chaudhary clarified he has visited Pakistan only once and solely for travel.

On alleged links with Malhotra, Chaudhary said she had approached him as a "fan" one day. "I didn't know her personally before that day, and we only briefly spoke about YouTube."