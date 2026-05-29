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Who is Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the likely Karnataka deputy chief minister in DK Shivakumar government?

In a meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi on Friday, Siddaramaiah pushed for his son to get key portfolios such as medical education and backward classes, according to reports.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 29, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Who is Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the likely Karnataka deputy chief minister in DK Shivakumar government?
Yathindra Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI).
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After the recent overhaul in Karnataka's political landscape, there have been reports that outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra could get a key role in the upcoming state cabinet. In fact, he is also expected to be made the deputy chief minister under DK Shivakumar. In a meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi on Friday (May 29), Siddaramaiah pushed for his son to get plum portfolios such as medical education and backward classes, India Today reported citing sources.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the younger son of Siddaramaiah, has served as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Varuna seat. He is a doctor by profession and has trained as a pathologist. He had made his poll debut in the 2018 Karnataka legislative assembly election. He had contested from the Varuna seat -- a former constituency of his father's -- and defeated his nearest rival, the BJP's T Basavaraju, by a huge margin of over 58,000 votes. On Friday, Yathindra had accompanied his father as he met Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in national capital Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party has called a meeting at 4 pm on Saturday (May 30) to finalise the leadership transition. The meeting will be held at the Vidhana Soudha in state capital Bengaluru and chaired by Siddaramaiah, the current Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. It is widely expected that current deputy chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar will be chosen as the new Legislature Party leader and chief minister.

Earlier, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah, the longest-serving chief minister of the southern state, will continue in his position until the new government is formed.

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