INDIA

Who is Yasir Ahmad Dar? Ninth accused arrested in Delhi Red Fort bast case, he belongs to...

Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth accused in the Red Fort blast case, was produced before the Patiala House Court, which remanded him to NIA custody till December 26.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the 'white-collar' terror module linked to the Delhi  Red Fort car blast, arrested one more accused for allegedly orchestrating Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber, and destroying evidence in the conspiracy hatched by the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group. Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth accused in the Red Fort blast case, was produced before the Patiala House Court, which remanded him to NIA custody till December 26.

The arrest came a week after the NIA arrested Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir,  the 8th accused in the case. An NIA team from Delhi nabbed him.

A total of 15 people lost their lives, and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. 

Delhi Red Fort blast case

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

The blast was carried out using a white Hyundai i20 laden with ammonium nitrate fuel oil. The accused include: Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, and Dr Shaheena Saeed (Associate Consultants/doctors), Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, are accused of radicalising the group. Amir Rashid Ali is the original registered owner of the vehicle. The Delhi High Court recently reprimanded the Delhi government for failing to regulate the transfer of used vehicles, as the car used in the blast had changed hands multiple times while remaining registered to its original owner. 

