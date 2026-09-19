Who is Yash Dabas? ABVP’s DUSU president, international tennis player who faced marksheet controversy

Yash Dabas, the ABVP candidate who faced questions over a purported marksheet during the DUSU campaign, has won the Delhi University Students’ Union president’s post with 24,576 votes.

Yash Dabas has emerged as the new president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) after contesting the 2026 election as the candidate of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Dabas secured 24,576 votes and defeated NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena, who received 22,523 votes. Left candidate Ananya Raturi finished third with 5,377 votes.

Dabas, who hails from Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, contested the election on ballot number 7. Before entering student politics, he was known for his involvement in tennis and represented India in international-level competitions.

From international tennis to student politics

Dabas has participated in International Tennis Federation (ITF) competitions held in countries including Spain, Australia and Serbia, according to reports. He has also taken part in competitions such as the CBSE Nationals, SGFI Nationals, Khelo India and the All India University Games. He represented Delhi University at the North India University Games as well.

He later became active in student politics and has been associated with ABVP for several years.

What is Yash Dabas’ educational background?

Dabas completed his graduation from Delhi University’s Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College. He subsequently studied law at Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University, according to reports.

Why was Yash Dabas involved in a marksheet controversy?

Dabas came under scrutiny shortly after the list of DUSU candidates was announced when a purported marksheet attributed to him began circulating on social media.

Questions were raised by rival student groups and social media users over the marks and academic record shown in the document. However, ABVP rejected the allegations and described the controversy as a campaign intended to target Dabas ahead of the election.

The circulating document was described as a purported marksheet in media reports; the allegations against Dabas were not established by those reports.

What issues did Dabas raise during the campaign?

During his campaign, Dabas focused on issues including campus safety, women's security and student accommodation. Among the measures associated with his campaign were proposals for pink booths near campuses and women's colleges, the installation of more than 1,000 CCTV cameras and the deployment of a ‘Vamika’ van for women's safety.

He also spoke about providing students with safer and more affordable accommodation and promised to push for concrete solutions to student-related problems.

Yash Dabas wins DUSU president post

The DUSU election results were announced on September 19. Dabas won the president’s position, while ABVP also secured the secretary and joint-secretary posts. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president’s post. Overall, ABVP won three of the four central panel positions.

DUSU’s four central positions are president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.