Tucy, in his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasised that the tomb is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, having been declared a 'Monument of National Importance'.

A man named Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, claiming to be a Mughal descendant and caretaker of the Waqf property housing Aurangzeb's tomb, has sought help from the United Nations to protect the historical site. The tomb, located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has been at the center of controversy following violent protests in Nagpur demanding its removal.

The violence erupted after a rally by Bajrang Dal members, who were protesting against the tomb's presence. The situation escalated into stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging property. To restore order, the police imposed a curfew in multiple areas of Nagpur and arrested 69 individuals.



Mughal descendant seeks UN help to protect Aurangzeb's tomb

Tucy, in his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasised that the tomb is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, having been declared a 'Monument of National Importance'. The Maharashtra government has assured that those responsible for the violence will face legal action.



"As per the provisions of the said Act, no unauthorised construction, alteration, destruction, or excavation can be undertaken at or near the protected monument, and any such activity would be deemed illegal and punishable under law," news agency ANI cited the letter to the UN Secretary-General read.



Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy references UNESCO

Further, Tucy also sought protection, citing international laws that obligate the preservation of cultural heritage sites. He argued that misrepresentation of historical facts has led to public unrest and demands security personnel deployment to safeguard the tomb. Tucy also referenced India's commitment to the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 1972, urging the UN Secretary-General to direct the Indian government to provide full legal protection to the tomb.