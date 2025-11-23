Who is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife of IAF officer Namansh Syal, killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Airshow

Wing Commander Syal, a former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, was commissioned into the IAF in December 2009. He had been serving at the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu when his squadron received the call-up to head for the air show.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday paid her last respects to husband and fellow IAF officer Namansh Syal, who died in a jet crash at the Dubai Airshow earlier this week. Pictures and videos from Syal's hometown in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh show a teary-eyed Afshan saluting the deceased pilot's mortal remains. Wing Commander Syal was piloting the Tejas fighter jet during an aerial display at the high-profile aviation exhibition when the aircraft crashed.

IAF officer Afshan was in Kolkata for a training course when she received the news of her husband's death, The Times of India reported. She was reportedly commissioned into the the IAF in December 2011. Wing Commander Afshan has a six-year-old daughter with Wing Commander Syal, who also leaves behind his parents. Wing Commander Syal, a former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, was commissioned into the IAF in December 2009. He had been serving at the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu when his squadron received the call-up to head for the air show.

The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the Tejas jet crash in Dubai. The force also paid rich tributes to Wing Commander Syal, describing him as a "dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional." The Tejas crash occurred at the Dubai Air Show -- one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions. It was the second accident involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas jet had crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely. Tejas is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).