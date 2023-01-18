Search icon
Who is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Know his response to Vinesh Phogat’s sexual harassment claim

BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has broken his silence on the sexual harassment claims made by wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo - PTI)

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh spoke out about the sexual harassment allegations put against him by top female wrestlers, including Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat.

In a press briefing earlier today, Vinesh Phogat launched explosive allegations against the WFI top boss, claiming that he and several head coaches have been sexually harassing female wrestlers for many years, and even threatening her with death.

Phogat had further alleged that she was called “khota sikka” (useless) by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and was receiving death threats when she wanted to come forward with the sexual harassment charges against the WFI boss and head coaches.

Now, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against him declaring 'if such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself'.

Who is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the current president of the Wrestling Federation of India, which is the official regulatory body for all the national and international wrestling players in the country. WFI takes charge of training and providing facilities for the wrestlers of the country, who are competing on a national level.

Apart from being the president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is also a noted Indian politician and is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Sharan Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaisergarh, Uttar Pradesh.

What did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh say over sexual harassment allegations?

After wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat launched claims of sexual harassment against him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh came forward to deny all the allegations. As quoted by ANI, the WFI president said, “If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself.”

The BJP MP further said, “I will not quit as WFI President but I am ready for investigation by CBI or police.” He added, “No truth in wrestlers' allegations against me, I am ready to be hanged even if one sexual harassment case is proved.”

(With inputs from agencies)

