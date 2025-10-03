Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Wasim Akram? Haryana-based YouTuber turned Pakistani spy, who shared 'sensitive' information to ISI via...

Haryana-based YouTube Wasim Akram has been arrested by Police in Palwal on the charges of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan High Commission. Who is Wasim Akram and how did he shared sensitive information?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Haryana-based YouTube Wasim Akram has been arrested by Police in Palwal on the charges of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan High Commission. He was held on Wednesday, October 1. His arrest comes following the arrest of another spy identified as Taufiq from Alimev village on September 26, where Akram 's name was revealed.

Who is Wasim Akram?

Wasim Akram is a resident of Kot village in Palwal district. He is a YouTuber, where he posts videos on the history of Mewat.

As per reports, he has been working as a Pakistani-spy agent from three years and has been in contact with Pakistani agents. he is allegedly shared them SIM cards and sensitive information. They were in touch through internet calls.

Investigators have found incriminating WhatsApp chats from Akram's phone, which has now been seized. Akram has reportedly deleted some chats, and Cyber cell is working to retrieve the data.

Officials said Akram came in contact with a Pakistani agent named Danish in 2021 while applying for a visa to Pakistan.

Akram's family has denied that his visit to the neighbouring country pakistan. However police have found  evidences so far that points to his cross-border links.

“Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission and the ISI through internet calls,” said Superintendent of Police Varun Singla. He added that the crime branch is questioning the suspects after securing their police remand.

