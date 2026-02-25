Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip

Banzal grabbed public attention after an official document outlining elaborate arrangements for a Prayagraj visit began circulating online. Dozens of officials, including junior technical officers and divisional engineers, were reportedly assigned duties for the two-day trip.

Government-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has courted controversy after the travel itinerary of one of its top officials for a proposed trip went viral on social media platforms. The said officer is Vivek Banzal, a director at BSNL, whose detailed plan for a Prayagraj tour for February 25-26 has triggered widespread criticism. Amid backlash, the trip was cancelled a day before it was scheduled to commence. But, who is Vivek Banzal?

According to the official website of BSNL, Vivek Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electronics and a Master of Engineering in Computer Science. Banzal has also completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He has more than three decades of experience in managing telecom networks across the country. The BSNL website says: "Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL's FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitization of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers."

Banzal grabbed public attention after an official document outlining elaborate arrangements for a Prayagraj visit began circulating online. Dozens of officials, including junior technical officers and divisional engineers, were reportedly assigned duties for the two-day trip. The document mentioned arrangements for a bath at the Triveni Sangam and visits to the Hanuman Temple, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri Temple to ensure Banzal’s "comfort management" during the stay. Specific items listed in the 21-point document included hair oil, underwear, combs, toothpaste, brushes, shaving kits, and slippers. Officials were also directed to keep ready items such as dry fruits and fruit bowl at the hotel.

BSNL isses statement

Amid severe flak, the trip was cancelled one day ahead of the planned departure. BSNL has issued a statement and distanced itself from the arrangements. "Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant guidelines. BSNL employees are reminded to comply fully with prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the company said. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the incident as "unacceptable" and "shocking", adding that a show-cause notice had been issued to Banzal.