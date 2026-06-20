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Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian to get big post at global money-laundering watchdog FATF

Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian elected as FATF Vice President

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Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian to get big post at global money-laundering watchdog FATF

Aggarwal has held key posts in the Governments of India, Punjab, and MP. The FATF, headquartered in Paris, is the global standard-setting body responsible for developing and promoting policies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian to get big post at global money-laundering watchdog FATF
Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India (Photo/PIB)
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In a landmark moment, Indian bureaucrat and senior IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been appointed as Vice-President of the global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing watchdog FATF, marking the first time India will hold the position.

Vivek Aggarwal elected as FATF vice president, first for India

Vivek Aggarwal said that the appointment was an acknowledgement of India's combined efforts and the robustness of its framework for combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.The 

Vice-President of FATF is elected by the FATF Plenary from among its member countries and assists the President in steering the organisation's global mandate to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing risks. "This appointment is a recognition of India's collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework." AggarwalHe added that he was honoured to serve and looked forward to working with the FATF Global Network to ensure a safer, more inclusive and resilient international financial system."I am deeply honoured to serve, and look forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system safe, inclusive and resilient," he added.

Who is Vivek Aggarwal?

According to an official statement, Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will assume the Vice-Presidency for the term July 2026 to June 2027. He has held key posts in the Governments of India, Punjab, and MP. In April 2025, he was appointed Secretary, Ministry of Culture, after serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue and Ministry of Finance with additional charge as Director, FIU-IND. He was earlier an Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. He was promoted to Chief Secretary grade in 2025. He is recognised for his expertise in public administration, fiscal management, and policy implementation across revenue administration, financial intelligence, agriculture reforms, and infrastructure development, accordiing of Ministry of Culture.

What is FATF?


The FATF, headquartered in Paris, is the global standard-setting body responsible for developing and promoting policies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Its Presidency runs on a two-year term, with the Vice-President supporting the President in executing the organisation's mandate.India's elevation to the Vice-Presidency is seen as a major diplomatic and institutional milestone, underscoring its expanding leadership role in global financial governance.

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