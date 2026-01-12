FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

In the United States’ Indiana, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member, Virender Sembi, a resident of Haryana, has been killed while another gangster also injured in the attack.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Virender Sembi killed in attack
In the United States’ Indiana, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member, Virender Sembi, a resident of Haryana, has been killed while another gangster also injured in the attack.

Gangsters Baljot and Jassa from rival Rohit Godara gang have claimed the responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post, which reads: “The murder of Virender Sembi that took place today in Indiana—we, Baljot and Jassa, take responsibility for it. This is the same person who had opened fire on our brother Jassa earlier. Although our brother was not harmed, this person caused harm to our other brothers. He used to claim Lawrence as his patron and extorted money here. He was also involved in trailer thefts. He was a very despicable person. By killing him today, we want to send a message that anyone who thinks of harming our brothers will meet the same fate.”

What is the Rohit Godra gang?

Rohit Godara, who hails from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, was in the past, had been a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and used to work with both Bishnoi and Goldy Brar when they were associated and operated together. However, he was later split and started operating independently. According to reports, Rohit Godara operates from various countries including Canada and Azerbaijan.

The reports say that his gang operates crimes like extortion rackets, targeted killings, and arms smuggling.

In November 2025, the Haryana Police arrested his two active gang members from Gurugram under the “Operation Trackdown’. They identified them as Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, residents of the Saidpur village in Narnaul district.

On Monday, the Delhi Police arrested a member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang wanted in multiple criminal cases with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, in Uttar Pradesh's Loni, according to an official. Accused Vikas aka Vicky is a resident of Haryana's Mahendergarh district who was wanted in an Arms Act case registered at Chanakyapuri police station. 

