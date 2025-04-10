Vinod Sehwag, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's brother, has been granted bail by a local court in Chandigarh in connection with six cases of cheque bounce amounting to around Rs 7 crores.

The complaints were registered by Shree Naina Plastics Industries, Baddi, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, reported The Tribune.

Vinod and two others - Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra - were accused after cheques issued by their company, M/s Xalta Food Beverages Private Limited, were found to be allegedly dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

While granting the bail, the court observed that Vinod Sehwag has been in custody since February 28 and that the offence is bailable. Moreover, no useful purpose would be served by further keeping him into custody, the court stated.

Notably, the bail is subjected to a few conditions such as - 1. He shall appear before the court on each and every date of hearing. 2. He shall not give any threat to the prosecution witnesses and 3. He shall not indulge in any criminal activities, the report suggested.

Who is Vinod Sehwag?

Unbeknownst to many, Vinod Sehwag is merely 15 months younger than cricketer Virender Sehwag. In Haryana's Jhajjar district, he runs the Sehwag International School. As per media reports, Vinod used to oversee the family business and look after the Sehwag Cricket Academy in Delhi.

On the latest front, Vinod had earlied argued that he was never a part of the company in question - which dragged his name in the cheque bounce case.

As per a report by The Tribune, Ashwani Arora, counsel of the accused, claimed that Vinod was falsely implicated in the case and that he had no role in the company.