Who is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC co-founder arrested by ED in West Bengal coal scam case

The central probe agency took Chandel into custody in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier this month, the ED had raided his property in the capital city, besides other properties linked to I-PAC in Bengaluru.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (April 13) arrested Vinesh Chandel, a co-founder of the political consulting firm I-PAC, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. The central probe agency took Chandel into custody in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier this month, the ED had raided his property in the capital city, besides other properties linked to I-PAC in Bengaluru.

After Chandel's arrest, officials said he will be produced before a court on Tuesday (April 14), according to a report by Hindustan Times. On April 2, the ED had raided properties linked to another I-PAC director, Rishi Raj Singh, and former communications in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, Vijay Nair. The ED says that around Rs 20 crore proceeds generated in the alleged West Bengal coal mining racket were transferred through hawala channels to I-PAC.

In January, a raid at the office of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, had triggered a legal battle between the ED and the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The ED accused the CM of obstructing its probe, while Banerjee alleged that the central agency was attempting to seize her party's -- the Trinamool Congress (TMC) -- election strategy and other key data through the searches ahead of assembly elections. I-PAC notably does political consulting work for the TMC. The ED's money laundering investigation is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case from 2020, which alleges that coal was illegally mined at Eastern Coalfields Ltd's mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas of West Bengal.

TMC slams arrest

The ED action has come days ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, due to take place in two phases later this month, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The TMC has criticised Chandel's arrest at such a politically-sensitive time. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X that the action was "not just alarming", adding that it "shakes the very idea of a level playing field."