Who is Vikram Saini, BJP MLA convicted in Muzaffarnagar riots case?

Vikram Saini (File)

A court in Uttar Pradesh convicted 12 people in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Among those convicted is BJP MLA Vikram Saini. 11 people, including the politician, have been sentenced to 2 years in prison while the 12 accused have received a one-year jail sentence.

What's the case all about?

The MLA and 11 people were convicted on charges of rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, endangering lives, assault, and use of criminal force. Other charges were assault, deterring public servants from the discharge of duty, and criminal intimidation. The 12th accused was just convicted under the arms act. All of them were absolved of the attempt to murder charge. 15 people were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

What happened in the Muzaffarnagar riots?

Over 60 people had been killed and 60,000 displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots. According to the FIR, two men allegedly killed a man from another community. The villagers killed the two men triggering riots in the city and neighboring districts.

Who is Vikram Saini?

Vikram Saini is the BJP MLA from Khatauli. His lawyer said he would file an appeal against the verdict. The assembly constituency is situated in the district. He won the assembly seat in 2017 and then again in 2022. He was the head of the Kawal village where the riots took place. He was the head of the village.

He was charged with the attempt to murder and other charges relating to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Saini was born in 1969 in Kawal. He is a farmer as a profession.

In 2014, he was arrested but later released on bail.

Saini has been embroiled in a number of controversies over the years.

In March 2017, he vowed to break the limbs of those who disrespected or killed cows. In October of the same year, he told a gathering that he would beat up those who harass women.

The next year, he said Hindus must produce as many children as possible.

In 2019, he demanded there should be a law against those who are against Vande Mataram and that they should be declared anti-nationals.

He also called the Nehru-Gandhi family 'aiyyash'.