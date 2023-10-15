Headlines

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police imposes restriction in view of Navratri from October 15-31; check all details here

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Navratri 2023: Best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

HomeIndia

India

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Vikram Mastal joined the grand old party in July 2023. He appeared on movies and web series such as Top Gear, Battle of Saragarhi and Ashram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will contest the Assembly election from his home town Chhindwara as the party on Sunday announced the list of 144 candidates including Kamal Nath.

The Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal, who played Lord Hanuman's role in Anand Sagar's 2008 TV show Ramayana, against CM Chouhan from Budhni seat. while Sanjay Shukla will be contesting the election against BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore 1.

Mastal joined the grand old party, Congress in July this year. 

The actor recently 'condemned the language used' by Hanuman in the movie Adipurush, adding that the kind of sentences used in the film damaged people's feelings and should be erased.

In addition to Ramayan, Mastal appeared in the movies Top Gear, Battle of Saragarhi (web series) and Aashram. 

The party has also announced the candidates for 52 reserved seats for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. It has announced 30 candidates for seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe and 22 for Scheduled Caste in the state.

The list also includes as many as six candidates from the minority community, while overall 19 women have been given tickets in the first list. The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on November 17, while the counting of votes will be done on December 3. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Know Shark Tank India 3's new sharks, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal's net worth

Wordle 848 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100 crore movies, quit films at peak of her career to...

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE