Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will contest the Assembly election from his home town Chhindwara as the party on Sunday announced the list of 144 candidates including Kamal Nath.

The Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal, who played Lord Hanuman's role in Anand Sagar's 2008 TV show Ramayana, against CM Chouhan from Budhni seat. while Sanjay Shukla will be contesting the election against BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore 1.

The actor recently 'condemned the language used' by Hanuman in the movie Adipurush, adding that the kind of sentences used in the film damaged people's feelings and should be erased.

In addition to Ramayan, Mastal appeared in the movies Top Gear, Battle of Saragarhi (web series) and Aashram.

The party has also announced the candidates for 52 reserved seats for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. It has announced 30 candidates for seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe and 22 for Scheduled Caste in the state.

The list also includes as many as six candidates from the minority community, while overall 19 women have been given tickets in the first list. The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on November 17, while the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

(with inputs from IANS)