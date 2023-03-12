Who is Vikas Malu, man accused by wife of being involved in Satish Kaushik's death? 'Rs 18 crore' angle surfaces

Satish Kaushik died on March 9, hours after attending the party. He was cremated on March 10.

A new angle has emerged in actor-director Satish Kaushik's death. The wife of the owner of the farmhouse where the actor had stayed before his death, has accused the businessman of being involved in the actor's death. The Gurugram farmhouse where Kaushik partied before his death is owned by NRI businessman Vikas Malu. His wife Sanvi Malu has written a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner in this regard.

Malu's wife wrote in the letter that she suspects that her husband is somehow involved in the death of the veteran actor. She claimed Malu and Satish were old friends but once they had an altercation of Rs 15 crore. She claimed Vikas had told Kaushik that he would give the money later. Sanvi raised apprehensions in the letter that Malu may have administered some drugs to Kaushik, reported Aaj Tak.

Two months ago, Sanvi had registered a rape case against her husband. It must be noted that Kaushik's family hasn't lodged a complaint against anyone nor claimed any foul play. The police have found nothing amiss in the death.

Who is Vikas Malu?

Vikas Malu is a businessman. He is the director of the Kuber Group. He was a family friend of Kaushik's. Satish Kaushik had flown down from Mumbai to attend Malu's Holi party in Gurugram. Many other businessmen had attended the party.

Kaushik died on March 9, a day after attending the party. He was cremated on March 10.

Kaushik went to sleep at 9.30 pm. At 12, he called his manager and complained of breathlessness. The manager rushed him to Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital. He died before he reached the hospital.

Vikas Malu's Instagram is replete with his photographs with luxury cars.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday found packets of what it described as objectionable medicine from Vikas Malu's farmhouse. The police are investigating the drugs.