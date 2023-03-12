Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Vikas Malu, man accused by wife of being involved in Satish Kaushik's death? 'Rs 18 crore' angle surfaces

Satish Kaushik death: Two months ago, Sanvi had registered a rape case against her husband Vikas Malu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

Who is Vikas Malu, man accused by wife of being involved in Satish Kaushik's death? 'Rs 18 crore' angle surfaces
Satish Kaushik died on March 9, hours after attending the party. He was cremated on March 10.

A new angle has emerged in actor-director Satish Kaushik's death. The wife of the owner of the farmhouse where the actor had stayed before his death, has accused the businessman of being involved in the actor's death. The Gurugram farmhouse where Kaushik partied before his death is owned by NRI businessman Vikas Malu. His wife Sanvi Malu has written a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner in this regard.

Malu's wife wrote in the letter that she suspects that her husband is somehow involved in the death of the veteran actor. She claimed Malu and Satish were old friends but once they had an altercation of Rs 15 crore. She claimed Vikas had told Kaushik that he would give the money later. Sanvi raised apprehensions in the letter that Malu may have administered some drugs to Kaushik, reported Aaj Tak.

Two months ago, Sanvi had registered a rape case against her husband. It must be noted that Kaushik's family hasn't lodged a complaint against anyone nor claimed any foul play. The police have found nothing amiss in the death.

Who is Vikas Malu?

Vikas Malu is a businessman. He is the director of the Kuber Group. He was a family friend of Kaushik's. Satish Kaushik had flown down from Mumbai to attend Malu's Holi party in Gurugram. Many other businessmen had attended the party.

Kaushik died on March 9, a day after attending the party. He was cremated on March 10.

Kaushik went to sleep at 9.30 pm. At 12, he called his manager and complained of breathlessness. The manager rushed him to Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital. He died before he reached the hospital.

Vikas Malu's Instagram is replete with his photographs with luxury cars.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday found packets of what it described as objectionable medicine from Vikas Malu's farmhouse. The police are investigating the drugs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.