Who is Vijay Nair, prime accused in Delhi excise policy case? Know his link with AAP government

Former OML CEO Vijay Nair (Photo - Huffington Post)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR and issued a lookout notice against some of the accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, which is currently being investigated. One of the individuals mentioned in the FIR and lookout notice is Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair seems to be the other prominent name in the excise policy case apart from Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI in relation to the case with several key documents seized by the agency.

Apart from Sisodia and Nair, 13 others have been named in the FIR filed by CBI. The list of accused in the Delhi Liquor Policy case includes excise officials, dealers, public servants, liquor company executives, and private persons, as per media reports.

Who is Vijay Nair?

Out of the 15 accused in the excise policy case, one of the most controversial names is Vijay Nair. Nair was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22,” according to the FIR.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, Vijay Nair is the only person not linked to politics, non-bureaucrat and non-liquor business owner in the list of the accused. Nair, as per media reports, is a businessman and the former CEO of an event management company named Only Much Louder (OML).

Though Nair is not a member of any political party, he is said to have links with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ever since they made a government in Delhi. As per media reports, the former OML CEO in 2019 served as a “part-time volunteer” in AAP during the 2020 Delhi elections campaigning.

During his time as a volunteer, he helped organize party events and manage social media handles related to AAP. Earlier, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena had told Caravan that Nair was an ‘ad-hoc worker’, a claim which has since been denied by the party.

The link of Vijay Nair with AAP sparked controversy during the excise policy investigations, with BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Sisodia had called some journalists for interaction but grew uncomfortable and called it off when asked about Vijay Nair, accused number 5 in the excise scam, the only non-bureaucrat, a non-liquor business owner in the list of 16, purported to be close to Kejriwal. Who is Nair?”

