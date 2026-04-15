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Who is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Bihar’s new Deputy CM in Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government

Samrat Choudhary takes over as Bihar CM, marking a major shift after Nitish Kumar’s long rule. Senior leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others ensure continuity as JD(U) opts for experienced hands over generational change.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

Who is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? Bihar’s new Deputy CM in Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government
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Samrat Choudhary has officially assumed office as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, marking a major political shift after the long dominance of Nitish Kumar. His elevation signals a fresh phase in the state’s leadership under the NDA, reshaping the administrative and political balance.

Nitish Kumar’s exit from the top post marks the end of an era that defined Bihar politics for more than two decades. His move has also triggered a wider reconfiguration within the ruling alliance, with key positions being redistributed among senior leaders.

JD(U) Chooses Experience Over Experimentation

Amid speculation over generational change, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar has opted out of entering active politics, reportedly declining a potential leadership role. Instead, the party has relied on seasoned leaders to maintain stability within the government structure.

Veteran leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have been given key responsibilities, reflecting a preference for experience and continuity over experimentation during a politically sensitive transition.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary: The Quiet Strategist

Born in 1957, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is regarded as one of the most steady and balanced figures in Bihar’s political landscape. Representing Sarairanjan in Samastipur, he has remained active in public life since the early 1980s and has built a reputation for consistency rather than confrontation.

One of the most significant phases of his career was his tenure as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2015 to 2020, where he managed a politically charged House while maintaining procedural balance and neutrality.

Over the years, Chaudhary has also handled important portfolios such as Finance, Education, Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources. His administrative style is often described as calm and consensus-driven, making him a key stabilising force within both JD(U) and the NDA.

A Balancing Force in a Changing Equation

With Bihar undergoing a leadership transition, Chaudhary’s elevation is seen as a move to ensure continuity in governance. Alongside experienced colleague Bijendra Prasad Yadav, he is expected to help maintain administrative stability while the new leadership settles in.

As political alignments shift, the presence of long-serving administrators in key roles is expected to provide balance within the evolving structure of the state government.

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