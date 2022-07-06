Who is Veerendra Heggade, noted philanthropist nominated as Rajya Sabha member?

Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi

An ace athlete, a famous music composer and acclaimed screenwriter and a noted philanthropist were on Wednesday inducted into the Rajya Sabha as its newest nominated members. While star sprinter PT Usha, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame are well-known faces from sports and arts, Veerendra Heggade was granted a place as an eminent citizen with significant contributions to community service. On his nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a congratulatory message, showering praise on Heggade for being at the forefront of outstanding community service.

"Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," tweeted PM Modi.

Who is Veerendra Heggade?

Hailing from Karnataka, D Veerendra Heggade is a prominent philanthropist who is also the Dharmadhikari or hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala Temple, an 800-year-old religious institution.

Heggade belongs to the Pergade dynasty of Tulu Lineage. His family are the hereditary trustees of the famous Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple, which lies in the state’s Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Born on November 25, 1948, Heggade succeeded as the Dharmadhikari at the age of 19 as the eldest son and the 21st person from his family to become Dharmadhikari of the temple.

For his contributions to the society, Heggade has been conferred with various awards over the years, including Karnataka’s highest civilian award, the Karnataka Ratna award in 2009. Heggade has been organising Free Mass Marriage each year since 1972. He got marriage halls constructed to cater to middle- and low-income families in multiple towns including Bengaluru and Mysore.

Heggade is also credited with introducing a rural development project in coastal Karnataka that impacted 600 villages and 6 towns. The project focuses on improving agriculture, technology transfer, housing, alternate energy, income generation, microfinance, education, health and women empowerment.

He also runs one of the largest and oldest family-run kitchens in India at the Dharmasthala, which offers food to around 50,000 people daily and has featured on the well-known National Geographic TV show ‘Mega Kitchens’.

He also started Mysore’s SDMIMD College which has risen into a leading college for business studies. He presides over the SDM Educational Society which takes care of a number of educational institutions.

Heggade is a photography aficionado, an automobile collector and an art and literature patron. His collection of cars is displayed in Dharmasthala. He is a patron of art and literature.

