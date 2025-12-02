FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...

Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old Vedic scholar from Varanasi, has successfully completed the Dandakrama Parayanam, a challenging recitation of 2000 mantras in Shukla Yajurveda in 50 days without interruption. PM Modi praised him for his remarkable achievement.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...
Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has recited Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting 2000 chants
Indian culture is as deep as its thousands of years old history with ancient vedas, puranas and other scriptures detailing the many ways of life. A young Indian man has drawn from one of the most sacred Sanskrit text, Shukla Yajurveda, to achieve a remarkable feat even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for.  

Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old Vedic scholar from Varanasi, has successfully completed the Dandakrama Parayanam, one of the most challenging recitations from Shukla Yajurveda, also known as the Vajasaneyi Samhita and one of the two main branches of the Yajurveda, one of the four Vedas. Rekhe is garnering immense praise countrywide for his rare achievement while it marks a historic moment for followers of Vedic tradition. 

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 

The young scholar shares the deep devotion to vedic tradition with his father and guru, Vedabrahmasri Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe who is one of the top Vedic authorities and the chief examiner of the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina branch. The young prodigy went through years of tough training. The father-son duo, with their efforts and contribution is bringing the ancient Hindu tradition back to life as only a handful of masters have dedicated their life in living the ideals of Vedas.  

Rekhe has completed the Dandakrama Parayanam, a recitation consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without a pause. The recitation includes various Vedic verses and sacred words which he recited flawlessly with complete discipline.  

How has PM Modi praised him? 

Sharing his overwhelming emotions for the act on X, PM Modi said, “What 19 year old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations! Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara.”

