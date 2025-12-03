Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted about?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also represents Kashi in the Parliament, appreciated Devavrat’s dedication. He said that every person who loves Indian culture feels proud of his extraordinary accomplishment.

A rare and historic spiritual achievement has taken place in Varanasi. Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old Vedic scholar, has completed the Dandakrama Parayanam, one of the most difficult and least practiced recitations of the Shukla Yajurveda. Experts believe this original and classical form of recitation has been performed in its purest form for the first time in nearly 200 years.

Devavrat received rigorous training from his father and guru, Vedabrahmasri Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe, a respected Vedic expert and the chief examiner of the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina branch. Their years of dedicated effort have brought back a practice that has been performed by only a handful of masters in recorded history.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "What 19 year old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations! Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara.

As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him."

Who is Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe?

Mahesh Rekhe is a well-known Vedic scholar from Maharashtra, respected for his deep knowledge of the Shukla Yajurveda (Madhyandina branch). He has spent many years teaching and preserving ancient Vedic chanting methods, which require strict discipline and flawless pronunciation.

He serves as the chief examiner for Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina Shakha examinations under the Veda Poshaka Sabha of Sringeri Peetham. He is also the primary teacher and mentor of his son, Devavrat.

What is Dandakrama Parayanam?

The Dandakrama Parayanam is often called the “crown of Vedic recitation” because of its extremely complex structure. It is far more challenging than ordinary chanting. The recitation demands strong memory, controlled breathing, perfect rhythm, and accurate pronunciation.

The practice involves nearly 2,000 mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda arranged in a strict and unique order. The svara (intonation) requirements are so exact that only a few scholars are capable of performing it. Traditionally, the entire recitation must be done from memory, without referring to any text.

Due to its difficulty, this method of recitation has been recorded only two or three times in known history.