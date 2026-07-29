Who is V Kamakoti? Why is IIT-Madras director at the center of Priyanka Gandhi’s 'cow urine expert' comment?

V Kamakoti currently serves as the Director of IIT Madras. An alumnus of the institute, he completed both his MS and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from there.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government will set up a task force to recommend changes to make exams leak-proof, following the recent paper leak controversy.

The panel will be chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Its members include former ISRO chairman Somanath, ex-Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Priyanka Gandhi calls V Kamakoti 'gaumutra expert'

Kamakoti has since become the focus of a political row after Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, questioned his appointment in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and called him a “gaumutra expert.”

In light of this, here’s a look at V Kamakoti’s background and the reason behind Gandhi’s “gaumutra expert” remark.

Who is IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti?

V Kamakoti currently serves as the Director of IIT Madras. An alumnus of the institute, he completed both his MS and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from there.

He became a faculty member in 2001 and was named Director in January 2022.

His areas of expertise include Computer Architecture, Information Security, and VLSI Design. At the institute, he leads the Microprocessor Development Program and the Information Security Education and Awareness Program.

Kamakoti is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board. He has previously chaired the Artificial Intelligence Task Force set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Apart from his role as Director of IIT-Madras, Kamakoti has also served as Chairman of JEE and as Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at the institute.

His research work has earned him several honors. The IIT Madras Heritage Centre lists awards such as the DRDO Academic Excellence Award, IESA Techno Visionary Award, Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, ACCS Lifetime Achievement Award, IBM Faculty Award, and VASVIK Industrial Research Award among them.

Why did Priyanka Gandhi called Kamkoti ''gaumutra expert''?

During the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi questioned Kamakoti’s appointment to the exam reforms task force, calling him a “gaumutra expert.”

She said, "In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert."

Meanwhile, in January last year, Kamakoti made headlines after saying at an event that cow urine has antibacterial and antifungal benefits and can even help with issues like irritable bowel syndrome. The video went viral soon after.

Speaking to NDTV later, he defended the comments, saying, “The antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties of cow urine have been scientifically proven... leading US journals have published evidence to support this.”

He also reportedly cited a study published in Nature on peptide profiling in cow urine. The research had been cleared by the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee of the National Dairy Research Institute.

How BJP responded to Priyanka Gandhi's 'gaumutra expert' comment?

BJP’s Anurag Thakur hit back at Priyanka Gandhi, saying he was disappointed that she had targeted one of India’s leading scientists and academics.

He alleged that Priyanka Gandhi, “with an innocent expression and soft smile,” misleads the public and tries to divert attention from the failures and missteps of previous Congress governments.

Thakur also mentioned that Kamakoti had led the government’s AI Task Force.

Amid his speech in the House, an Opposition member was heard saying that Kamakoti has links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Thakur shot back, saying, “Even if he is associated with the RSS, there’s nothing wrong with it. You should join the RSS too — you’ll learn values and begin thinking about the nation.”

He added that he had hoped Priyanka Gandhi would prove to be different from her brother, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"But after the remarks she made today about the IIT-Madras Director, I feel that the brother and sister are alike. They are on the same path, and perhaps they are consuming something that affects the proper functioning of the brain. Maybe they should consume gaumutra (cow urine) instead," Thakur said.